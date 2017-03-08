Dozens killed in twin bomb attack targets in Damascus

Life ON the poverty line: Shocking photos capture packed slums stacked next to lavish mansions and skyscrapers around the world 'OMG I just got pulled over again': Body found in submerged car of missing woman, 20, eight weeks after she vanished following last text about police stop that officers originally denied took place Illusionist Criss Angel is rushed to hospital in Las Vegas after 'passing out during an upside-down straightjacket trick gone wrong' Plot to hit German shopping center with multiple suicide bombers is foiled after police are tipped off about 'imminent attack' Miami vice! Hundreds of wild college students clash with cops after trashing South Beach in out-of-control Spring Break party Man pleads guilty to attempted murder after stabbing hero US Airman who had stopped a terror attack just weeks earlier The night I was snatched from my bedroom window aged 8: Child kidnap ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.