Donald Trump Is Finally Killing The Democratic Party
The Democratic Party is so weak, so incompetent, so corrupt, so confused, so controlled, and so meaningless that even the mainstream media has surpassed it as the opposition party to President Donald Trump. night the Democrats put out an official "response" starring a 72-year old man from Kentucky named Steve Beshear.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|7 min
|Limbertwig
|259,315
|Activist to address immigration, health after T...
|50 min
|slick willie expl...
|63
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|2 hr
|Hero
|613
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|North Mountain
|159,699
|McConnell goes back to his hometown and finds s...
|8 hr
|okimar
|3
|Despite Steve Beshear's Democratic response, Ke...
|11 hr
|FrankD
|1
|Stark Truss to create 22 jobs at new facility i...
|Tue
|junebugxc
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC