Don Sterling Wells Jr Appellant v. Commonwealth of Kentucky Appellee

COUNSEL FOR APPELLANT: John Gerhart Landon, Assistant Public Advocate COUNSEL FOR APPELLEE: Andy Beshear, Attorney General of Kentucky, James Daryl Havey, Assistant Attorney General A Fayette County Grand Jury indicted Appellant, Don Wells, Jr., on two counts of first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sodomy . Wells entered a conditional guilty plea to one count of first-degree rape, one count of second-degree rape, and one count of second-degree sodomy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.