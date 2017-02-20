Despite Steve Beshear's Democratic response, Kentucky is a case study in Obamacare's failures
As a physician who witnessed the negative effects of Obamacare first-hand, I became frustrated watching former Governor Steve Beshear, D-Ky., use a national platform to push the falsehood that Obamacare has been successful in Kentucky. Frankly, I see things much better than I hear them.
