Deputies blame speed for crash on Twi...

Deputies blame speed for crash on Twin Bridges

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Speed caused a five-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of the Twin Bridge on Monday, according to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's deputies say it started as a three vehicle crash when one car spun out and lost control, and two other vehicles swerved to avoid it but hit each other and a guardrail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mike Pence calls Obamacare a 'nightmare' at Ken... 1 min Death on 2 Legs 15
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 min Uncle Tab 260,204
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 3 hr Mickey402 160,076
News 32 arrested in NKY; meth lab closed (Sep '09) 9 hr ridgeway boy 43
pulling over for a funeral 9 hr ridgeway boy 2
Does anyone Know Mandy Burdine and Traci Helton (Dec '08) Sun Say What 2
News Was Abe born in Monroe County? (Feb '09) Mar 10 MAGA 67
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,227 • Total comments across all topics: 279,548,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC