Daytime lane restrictions on Twin Bridges planned through week
From 8:30 a.m. till 2:30 p.m. a lane restriction for the Southbound bridge is planned on Monday, March 20, 2017. One lane will be open as most of the work being done is below the bridge deck, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFIE-TV Evansville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|50 min
|bire
|160,336
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Uncle Tab
|260,934
|fbi got a investgation on trump and ties
|11 hr
|new news trump
|1
|wake up democrats you need input in healthcare
|Sun
|good dem presiden...
|1
|pulling over for a funeral
|Mar 18
|Midnight Hauler
|3
|Living in Kentucky (Jul '06)
|Mar 17
|Lol
|11,004
|Was Abe born in Monroe County? (Feb '09)
|Mar 16
|Interested
|68
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC