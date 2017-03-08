Current, Ex-Kentucky Governors Battle Over Health Law Legacy
As Republicans in Congress prepare to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's health care law, Kentucky's current governor and his predecessor are wrestling over the law's legacy - and both sides claim the state as a case study of the law's impact. Former Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear embraced the Affordable Care Act, expanding Kentucky's Medicaid program and setting up a state-run health insurance exchange.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|6 min
|Just call me Abe 3
|259,883
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|Strel
|159,887
|pulling over for a funeral
|7 hr
|peoplersheep
|1
|Was Abe born in Monroe County? (Feb '09)
|Tue
|dozer1
|57
|Activist to address immigration, health after T...
|Mar 4
|RoxLo
|80
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|Mar 3
|Truth
|614
|Kentucky child support laws (May '08)
|Mar 3
|Pamelayork
|1,262
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC