Court Grants Request That Keeps Kentucky's Last Abortion Clinic Open
A federal court today granted a request that blocks the state government from closing the only abortion clinic in Kentucky. The American Civil Liberties Union and attorneys at Lynch, Cox, Gilman & Goodman P.S.C filed a federal lawsuit aimed at blocking unconstitutional state laws that would have forced the clinic to close.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Common Dreams.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|North Mountain
|161,513
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|princes puddy
|263,051
|Governor signs Real ID bill into law
|Mar 24
|Truthistheway
|1
|enternet
|Mar 22
|tim
|1
|vote no for trump ryne health care plan
|Mar 21
|vote no on thursday
|1
|fbi got a investgation on trump and ties
|Mar 20
|new news trump
|1
|wake up democrats you need input in healthcare
|Mar 19
|good dem presiden...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC