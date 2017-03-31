Court Grants Request That Keeps Kentu...

Court Grants Request That Keeps Kentucky's Last Abortion Clinic Open

Read more: Common Dreams

A federal court today granted a request that blocks the state government from closing the only abortion clinic in Kentucky. The American Civil Liberties Union and attorneys at Lynch, Cox, Gilman & Goodman P.S.C filed a federal lawsuit aimed at blocking unconstitutional state laws that would have forced the clinic to close.

