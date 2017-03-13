Civil War Round table hosts speaker o...

Civil War Round table hosts speaker on Kentucky's Civl War governors

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Madison Courier

Patrick Lewis will talk about the Civil War governors of Kentucky at the March meeting of the Jefferson County Civil War Round Table. The meeting will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Madison Visitor Center, 601 W. First St. There is no charge to attend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 7 min but 260,169
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr Danville 160,034
News Mike Pence calls Obamacare a 'nightmare' at Ken... 5 hr spocko 10
Does anyone Know Mandy Burdine and Traci Helton (Dec '08) Sun Say What 2
News Was Abe born in Monroe County? (Feb '09) Mar 10 MAGA 67
GOP should primary McConnell. Mar 10 Longtime Republican 1
pulling over for a funeral Mar 8 peoplersheep 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,398 • Total comments across all topics: 279,530,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC