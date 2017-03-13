Civil War Round table hosts speaker on Kentucky's Civl War governors
Patrick Lewis will talk about the Civil War governors of Kentucky at the March meeting of the Jefferson County Civil War Round Table. The meeting will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Madison Visitor Center, 601 W. First St. There is no charge to attend.
