Child abuse funds available

17 hrs ago Read more: Middlesboro Daily News

Attorney General Andy Beshear and the Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Prevention Board recently announced the availability of grant funding for child sexual abuse prevention programs across the state. The board, which is administered by the Office of the Attorney General, is responsible for allocating funding from the Child Victims' Trust Fund.

