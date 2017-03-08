Cheers: Bill would let Kentucky bars ...

Cheers: Bill would let Kentucky bars buy vintage whiskeys

Here's a topic for barroom chats: Are today's whiskeys better than old-time spirits? Kentucky lawmakers gave final approval Wednesday to a bill that could stir those conversations. The legislation sent to Gov. Matt Bevin by the state Senate would allow vintage bottles of spirits to be put back into circulation in the state known as the world's bourbon capital.

