Charges dropped in Kentucky jail employee assault case

The News-Enterprise in Elizabethtown reports charges were dropped Friday during a hearing for 28-year-old Joseph Funk. Funk had been charged with menacing, resisting arrest and third-degree assault of a police officer.

