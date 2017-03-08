Charges dropped in Kentucky jail employee assault case
The News-Enterprise in Elizabethtown reports charges were dropped Friday during a hearing for 28-year-old Joseph Funk. Funk had been charged with menacing, resisting arrest and third-degree assault of a police officer.
