Brown honored as Youth of the Year -
Christopher Brown, the Harlan County High School sophomore selected as Kentucky Youth of the Year, delivered a speech to Kentucky Boys & Girls club officials during a meeting in Frankfort. Photos submitted Christopher Brown is pictured with the plaque he received for being named the Kentucky Youth of the Year This year's prestigious title of Kentucky Youth of the Year was awarded to a Harlan County native by the Boys and Girls Club of America Once a year, each Boys & Girls Club throughout the state selects a young person as Local Youth of the Year to represent their club in the state competition.
