Bill would make Kentucky 44th state to allow charter schools
The House of Representatives moved quickly Friday to approve a bill allowing charter schools in Kentucky, prompting a vigorous debate touching on the politics of race and class in a state struggling with poverty and some low-performing schools. Kentucky is one of seven states that don't allow some form of charter schools, which are publicly funded but exempt from most of the state standards that govern every other public school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Education Week.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|Cooter Brown
|159,744
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|RoxLo
|259,549
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|15 hr
|Truth
|614
|Activist to address immigration, health after T...
|19 hr
|spud
|74
|Kentucky child support laws (May '08)
|22 hr
|Pamelayork
|1,262
|McConnell goes back to his hometown and finds s...
|Mar 1
|okimar
|3
|Despite Steve Beshear's Democratic response, Ke...
|Mar 1
|FrankD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC