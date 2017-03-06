Bill offering new drivers' licenses c...

Bill offering new drivers' licenses clears Kentucky House

Kentuckians could replace their drivers' license with a "voluntary travel ID" in order to board a domestic flight or enter a military base under a bill that has cleared the House of Representatives. The new IDs would be optional and would cost $5 more than a standard drivers' license and would require people to bring in copies of their birth certificate and Social Security cards.

