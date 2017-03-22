Beshear announces "Voice of Justice" ...

Beshear announces "Voice of Justice" video contest

The Kentucky attorney general's office is enlisting the help of students in their latest effort to stop campus sexual assaults. On Wednesday at the University of Louisville, Andy Beshear announced that his office is sponsoring a video contest to raise awareness of campus assaults.

