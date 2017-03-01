Bernardini Colt Among Horses to Watch...

Bernardini Colt Among Horses to Watch at Gulfstream

Trying to trim the list of horses to watch for the boutique Fasig-Tipton Gulfstream sale that takes place March 1 can be a daunting task when all of the top consignors insist they have brought nothing but the best-conformed and best-bred 2-year-olds to market. But pedigree, previous purchase price, and the Feb. 27 workouts help separate some from the others, at least prior to the sale.

