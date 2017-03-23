BC-AP News Digest
Police say 15 people were shot and one person was killed when gunfire erupted at a Cincinnati nightclub. SENT: 100 words.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|3 min
|Pete
|262,105
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|repent now
|161,067
|Governor signs Real ID bill into law
|Mar 24
|Truthistheway
|1
|enternet
|Mar 22
|tim
|1
|vote no for trump ryne health care plan
|Mar 21
|vote no on thursday
|1
|fbi got a investgation on trump and ties
|Mar 20
|new news trump
|1
|wake up democrats you need input in healthcare
|Mar 19
|good dem presiden...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC