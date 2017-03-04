Austin Peay State University Women's ...

Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis loses to Western Kentucky, 5-2

The Austin Peay State University women's tennis team dropped a 5-2 match to Western Kentucky Saturday afternoon in the APSU Indoor Tennis Center. The Govs dropped the doubles point after starting down a match.

