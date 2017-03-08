Anderson Ferry across Ohio River cele...

Anderson Ferry across Ohio River celebrates 200 years

A day before James Monroe took the oath of office to become the fifth president, Northern Kentucky resident George Anderson received government approval to operate a ferry. Since March 3, 1817, the Anderson Ferry has transported people between Constance, Kentucky, and Delhi Township, in Ohio's Hamilton County.

