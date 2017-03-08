Anderson Ferry across Ohio River celebrates 200 years
A day before James Monroe took the oath of office to become the fifth president, Northern Kentucky resident George Anderson received government approval to operate a ferry. Since March 3, 1817, the Anderson Ferry has transported people between Constance, Kentucky, and Delhi Township, in Ohio's Hamilton County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|42 min
|Chicagoan by Birth
|260,098
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|The Specialist
|159,978
|Does anyone Know Mandy Burdine and Traci Helton (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Say What
|2
|Was Abe born in Monroe County? (Feb '09)
|Fri
|MAGA
|67
|GOP should primary McConnell.
|Fri
|Longtime Republican
|1
|pulling over for a funeral
|Mar 8
|peoplersheep
|1
|Activist to address immigration, health after T...
|Mar 4
|RoxLo
|80
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC