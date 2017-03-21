Alpha Bits daycare worker charged with assaulting three babies
A Queen City woman was arrested this morning after an investigation into allegations she allegedly assaulted three children at the Alpha Bits Learning Center in Manchester, according to police. About two weeks ago, Manchester Police's child abuse task force began investigating allegations of inappropriate care at Alpha Bits Learning Center.
