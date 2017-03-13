ACONA Adopts An ICT Center At Tafo-Kumasi
Kumasi Tafo: Asanteman Council of North America l has adopted the Internet Technology Center being constructed at the multi purpose community Center by Tafohene , his sub chiefs, and the elders of Tafo Traditional Council at Tafo a suburb of Kumasi To mark the occasion Nana Tafo hene , his sub chiefs and elders as well as some prominent members of the community staged a colorful durbar for the vising representatives of Asanteman Council of North America led by Dr Agyenim Boateng a former Deputy Attorney General of Kentucky.
