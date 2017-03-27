ACHS art students dominate region com...

ACHS art students dominate region competition

Read more: Columbia Magazine

Click on headline for complete story with photo By Wes Feese Media Relations, Adair County Schools Adair County High School art students competed against a talented pool of artists from seven other school districts last week at the Kentucky Art Education Association Caveland Region Art Show. Adair's group impressed judges across the board, taking home the most awards of any school and sending four students on to state competition.

