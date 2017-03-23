A Shakespearean take on an Amish farmera s tragedy
Is this how Shakespeare might have rendered a current version of "Hamlet" were he writing in these days of out-of-control government agencies, including perhaps the most McCarthy-like of them all: the Food and Drug Administration? In the case of Sam Girod, an Amish farmer in Bath County, the FDA suffered him not - nor the labels on his herb-rendered skin salves, for that matter. It all started a few years ago when Girod ambitiously claimed in labeling and promotional materials that his ointments concocted with chickweed and bloodroot could cure skin cancers along with less-serious ailments.
