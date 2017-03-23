A Shakespearean take on an Amish farm...

A Shakespearean take on an Amish farmera s tragedy

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Grayson News Gazette

Is this how Shakespeare might have rendered a current version of "Hamlet" were he writing in these days of out-of-control government agencies, including perhaps the most McCarthy-like of them all: the Food and Drug Administration? In the case of Sam Girod, an Amish farmer in Bath County, the FDA suffered him not - nor the labels on his herb-rendered skin salves, for that matter. It all started a few years ago when Girod ambitiously claimed in labeling and promotional materials that his ointments concocted with chickweed and bloodroot could cure skin cancers along with less-serious ailments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 4 min Pikeville Parent 160,884
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 12 min Crow 261,943
News Governor signs Real ID bill into law Fri Truthistheway 1
enternet Mar 22 tim 1
vote no for trump ryne health care plan Mar 21 vote no on thursday 1
fbi got a investgation on trump and ties Mar 20 new news trump 1
wake up democrats you need input in healthcare Mar 19 good dem presiden... 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,098 • Total comments across all topics: 279,812,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC