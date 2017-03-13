a Blue Lighta Bill passes Senate; wil...

a Blue Lighta Bill passes Senate; will increase highway safety in Kentucky -

The Senate gave approval Friday to a measure prohibiting motor vehicles from being equipped with blue lights, which are distinctively used by law enforcement. House Bill 74, sponsored by Rep. Donna Mayfield, R-Winchester, seeks to ensure that drivers are able to make a clear distinction between law enforcement and private vehicles, giving them the ability to respond accordingly in appropriate circumstances.

Chicago, IL

