a Blue Lighta Bill passes Senate; will increase highway safety in Kentucky -
The Senate gave approval Friday to a measure prohibiting motor vehicles from being equipped with blue lights, which are distinctively used by law enforcement. House Bill 74, sponsored by Rep. Donna Mayfield, R-Winchester, seeks to ensure that drivers are able to make a clear distinction between law enforcement and private vehicles, giving them the ability to respond accordingly in appropriate circumstances.
