48,000 Receive Sight & Celebrated in March by KY Circuit Court Clerks
March is National Eye Donor Month, a special time to honor those who donate their corneas after death to give others sight. More than 48,000 Americans have their sight restored each year as a result of corneal transplants and can once again see loved ones and the colors of the world.
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|13 min
|Secularist
|160,026
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|27 min
|Crow
|260,156
|Mike Pence calls Obamacare a 'nightmare' at Ken...
|2 hr
|spocko
|10
|Does anyone Know Mandy Burdine and Traci Helton (Dec '08)
|Sun
|Say What
|2
|Was Abe born in Monroe County? (Feb '09)
|Mar 10
|MAGA
|67
|GOP should primary McConnell.
|Mar 10
|Longtime Republican
|1
|pulling over for a funeral
|Mar 8
|peoplersheep
|1
