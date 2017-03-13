48,000 Receive Sight & Celebrated in ...

48,000 Receive Sight & Celebrated in March by KY Circuit Court Clerks

March is National Eye Donor Month, a special time to honor those who donate their corneas after death to give others sight. More than 48,000 Americans have their sight restored each year as a result of corneal transplants and can once again see loved ones and the colors of the world.

