3 being inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame
The 2017 inductees are longtime Laurel County teacher and speech therapist Opal T. Sibert, Bowling Green and Warren County social studies teacher Ron Skillern and veteran Daviess County educator Joe Westerfield. Sibert and Westerfield are both retired.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|9 min
|Just call me Abe 3
|259,826
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|24 min
|North Mountain
|159,854
|Was Abe born in Monroe County? (Feb '09)
|14 hr
|dozer1
|57
|Activist to address immigration, health after T...
|Mar 4
|RoxLo
|80
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|Mar 3
|Truth
|614
|Kentucky child support laws (May '08)
|Mar 3
|Pamelayork
|1,262
|McConnell goes back to his hometown and finds s...
|Mar 1
|okimar
|3
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC