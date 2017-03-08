2 tornadoes strike in far western Kentucky, damage reported
The National Weather Service says two tornadoes apparently hit far western Kentucky, where transportation officials say roads will reopen overnight. Meteorologist Jim Packett in Paducah says officials surveyed damage in Fulton County on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|33 min
|Limbertwig
|260,000
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|another viewer
|159,952
|Was Abe born in Monroe County? (Feb '09)
|4 hr
|MAGA
|67
|GOP should primary McConnell.
|6 hr
|Longtime Republican
|1
|pulling over for a funeral
|Mar 8
|peoplersheep
|1
|Activist to address immigration, health after T...
|Mar 4
|RoxLo
|80
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|Mar 3
|Truth
|614
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC