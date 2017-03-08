2 tornadoes strike in far western Ken...

2 tornadoes strike in far western Kentucky, damage reported

The National Weather Service says two tornadoes apparently hit far western Kentucky, where transportation officials say roads will reopen overnight. Meteorologist Jim Packett in Paducah says officials surveyed damage in Fulton County on Friday.

