2 dead in officer-involved shooting, ...

2 dead in officer-involved shooting, police investigating

Police are continuing to investigate how two people were killed in a shooting that involved two officers in a wealthy Louisville suburb. Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said two people were killed in a field in the city of Anchorage on Tuesday evening.

