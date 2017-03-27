2 dead in officer-involved shooting, police investigating
Police are continuing to investigate how two people were killed in a shooting that involved two officers in a wealthy Louisville suburb. Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said two people were killed in a field in the city of Anchorage on Tuesday evening.
