Women plead guilty to 2015 killing of Livingston woman

A southern Kentucky woman has pleaded guilty to murder in connection to the beating death of an 86-year-old woman. Media outlets report 36-year-old Kimberly Slusher admitted to killing Mary Hinton in June 2015 at Hinton's Livingston home.

