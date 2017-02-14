Woman accused of having dozens of dea...

Woman accused of having dozens of dead animals on farm bonds out of jail

Marlena Robinson posted a $500 bond on 53 counts of animal cruelty, and 44 counts of improper disposal of a dead animal. Henry County Animal Control found the remains of 19 dead horses, 15 rabbits and three goats on Robinsons' property on February 1. Fourteen horses and five rabbits were rescued from the property.

