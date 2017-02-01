Whata s Goina On
To place an event in the "What's Goin' On" section, email: bmoore@civitasmedia.com; fax: 606-573-0042; or drop a written/typed copy of the announcement by our office at 1548 Hwy. 421 South .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Harlan Daily Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 min
|Injudgement
|257,778
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|17 min
|another viewer
|158,693
|Loretta Morgan
|Tue
|Concerned
|2
|Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08)
|Jan 29
|Clark
|354
|Pain Clinic
|Jan 27
|Michelle
|1
|Are you using a heat reclaimer? Beware!
|Jan 25
|Joe M
|1
|Connie simpson
|Jan 25
|Lover
|5
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC