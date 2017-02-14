Warning issued about counterfeit bills in western Kentucky
According to Trooper Corey King, Independence Bank says several $100 and $20 counterfeit bills have been accepted by businesses in Daviess, Webster, and McCracken counties. Police said in a statement that the fake bills are very realistic, but they are all marked on the back "for motion picture use only."
