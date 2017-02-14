Volunteers needed in 37 Kentucky coun...

Volunteers needed in 37 Kentucky counties to review cases of children in foster care

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: West Kentucky News

Kentucky Press News Service FRANKFORT - Citizen Foster Care Review Boards in 37 Kentucky counties are seeking volunteers to make a difference in the lives of local children in foster care and other out-of-home care. The boards are in need of volunteers to review cases of children placed in care because of dependency, neglect or abuse to ensure they are placed in safe, permanent homes as quickly as possible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Kentucky News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 13 min Jay 258,576
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 18 min North Mountain 159,229
News Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy includes Bellam... 13 hr White Christian Man 1
News Purchase area has state's highest suicide rate 23 hr name 10
West Carter High school... Mon kyblue 4
News Kentucky urged to raise cigarette tax (Nov '08) Feb 3 Jhon 167
Loretta Morgan Jan 31 Concerned 2
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Hurricane
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pakistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,080 • Total comments across all topics: 278,887,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC