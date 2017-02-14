Volunteers needed in 37 Kentucky counties to review cases of children in foster care
Kentucky Press News Service FRANKFORT - Citizen Foster Care Review Boards in 37 Kentucky counties are seeking volunteers to make a difference in the lives of local children in foster care and other out-of-home care. The boards are in need of volunteers to review cases of children placed in care because of dependency, neglect or abuse to ensure they are placed in safe, permanent homes as quickly as possible.
