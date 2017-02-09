UPIKE-KYCO associate dean published in international journal

Donald J. Egan, O.D., FAAO, in collaboration with colleagues at the Western University of Health Sciences College of Optometry, recently had an article, "The effect of multifocal soft contact lenses on corneal wave front aberrations for myopia control," published in a German journal specifically dedicated to contact lens relevant topics. Egan is the associate dean of academic affairs for the University of Pikeville-Kentucky College of Optometry .

