Trade war with Mexico could hit Kentucky hard
By David Zoeller The Paducah Sun-via Kentucky Press News Service Kentucky would rank fifth among states most affected if President Donald Trump's plan to build a wall between the United States and Mexico sparked a trade war, an online study suggests. The ranking is part of an analysis conducted by WalletHub, a personal finance website, using five metrics related to the import/export relationship between Mexico and America's 50 states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Kentucky News.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|2 min
|AMERICAN SUNSHINE
|258,566
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|13 min
|North Mountain
|158,921
|West Carter High school...
|22 hr
|Curious
|2
|Kentucky urged to raise cigarette tax (Nov '08)
|Feb 3
|Jhon
|167
|Loretta Morgan
|Jan 31
|Concerned
|2
|Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08)
|Jan 29
|Clark
|354
|Pain Clinic
|Jan 27
|Michelle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC