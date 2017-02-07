Trade war with Mexico could hit Kentu...

Trade war with Mexico could hit Kentucky hard

Read more: West Kentucky News

By David Zoeller The Paducah Sun-via Kentucky Press News Service Kentucky would rank fifth among states most affected if President Donald Trump's plan to build a wall between the United States and Mexico sparked a trade war, an online study suggests. The ranking is part of an analysis conducted by WalletHub, a personal finance website, using five metrics related to the import/export relationship between Mexico and America's 50 states.

