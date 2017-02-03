Top education official pushes for open enrollment in Kentucky school districts
Kentucky public school students should be allowed to attend school in districts other than the ones in which they live, according to one of the state's top education officials. Kentucky's Education and Workforce Development Secretary Hal Heiner is pushing for open enrollment in the state, as long as seats are available in other districts.
