The one thing Mitch McConnell and John Yarmuth have in common Read Story Chris Williams

The one thing Mitch McConnell and Joh...

The one thing Mitch McConnell and John Yarmuth have in common

Saturday Feb 25

Here was the premise: At a time in which our nation is divided over politics, can we agree upon one thing? Can we agree upon a good movie? Two of the most powerful lawmakers from Kentucky used to work closely together, but US Congressman John Yarmuth and US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have well-publicized differences these days. We asked Rep. Yarmuth and Sen. McConnell the same question we asked several other Kentucky lawmakers, what is your favorite political movie and why? Both men not only named the 1972 Robert Redford movie "The Candidate."

