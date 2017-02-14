'The Little Mermaid' comes to The Ken...

'The Little Mermaid' comes to The Kentucky Center

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

PNC's Broadway show of The Little Mermaid runs Feb. 14 through Feb 19. The show is recommended for children four years old and older, according to The Kentucky Center. Tickets area available at the box office, online , or by phone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 9 min Strel 159,212
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 53 min Voice Of Reason 259,582
News Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy includes Bellam... 10 hr White Christian Man 1
News Purchase area has state's highest suicide rate 20 hr name 10
West Carter High school... Mon kyblue 4
News Kentucky urged to raise cigarette tax (Nov '08) Feb 3 Jhon 167
Loretta Morgan Jan 31 Concerned 2
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Hurricane
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Pakistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,638 • Total comments across all topics: 278,882,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC