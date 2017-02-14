'The Little Mermaid' comes to The Kentucky Center
PNC's Broadway show of The Little Mermaid runs Feb. 14 through Feb 19. The show is recommended for children four years old and older, according to The Kentucky Center. Tickets area available at the box office, online , or by phone.
