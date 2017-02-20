The Kentucky Center to Present A/Tonal This April
The Kentucky Center will present A/Tonal on Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 8 p.m. at The Kentucky Center, Clark-Todd Hall . As a champion of new music, A/Tonal has been featured on 90.5 WUOL's Unheard series, LONGLEASH's Loretto Project and IU Southeast's Ogle Center concert series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|7 min
|Just call me Abe 3
|258,968
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|8 hr
|Allyallcrazylol
|159,439
|Connie simpson
|17 hr
|Angie
|4
|Loretta Morgan
|18 hr
|Crazy people
|3
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|Feb 18
|Charleston Harvey
|610
|Living in Kentucky (Jul '06)
|Feb 15
|SNJ
|11,003
|Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy includes Bellam...
|Feb 15
|White Christian Man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC