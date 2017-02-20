The Kentucky Center to Present A/Tonal This April

The Kentucky Center will present A/Tonal on Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 8 p.m. at The Kentucky Center, Clark-Todd Hall . As a champion of new music, A/Tonal has been featured on 90.5 WUOL's Unheard series, LONGLEASH's Loretto Project and IU Southeast's Ogle Center concert series.

