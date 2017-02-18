The Bottom Line: House Education Chai...

The Bottom Line: House Education Chair files charter schools bill

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Kentucky House Education Committee Chairman John Carney on Friday introduced a bill that would allow public charter schools to open in Kentucky in the 2018-19 school year. Wilson most recently passed another "Bill of Rights", Senate Bill 5230 on February 15, her first Senate bill to pass through the chamber and onto the House.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 26 min CriminalForever 159,350
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 55 min Pete 258,896
News Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09) 6 hr Charleston Harvey 610
Living in Kentucky (Jul '06) Feb 15 SNJ 11,003
News Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy includes Bellam... Feb 15 White Christian Man 1
News Purchase area has state's highest suicide rate Feb 14 name 9
West Carter High school... Feb 13 kyblue 4
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,494 • Total comments across all topics: 278,974,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC