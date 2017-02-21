Tapits Dominate Fasig-Tipton Pinhook Prospects

When shopping the 2016 yearling sales for quality horses they could buy and hopefully improve upon to re-sell as 2-year-olds, Ciaran Dunne and his pinhooking partners fell in love with a striking son of leading sire , exited the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga sale ring unsold on a final bid of $625,000, Dunne secured the colt privately and now has him entered as Hip 90 in the March 1 Fasig-Tipton Gulfstream sale. Conducted in the Based on his RNA price, Fiftyshadesoftapit leads the list of horses previously sold or bought back that are cataloged for the auction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blood Horse.