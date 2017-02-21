Tapits Dominate Fasig-Tipton Pinhook ...

Tapits Dominate Fasig-Tipton Pinhook Prospects

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Blood Horse

When shopping the 2016 yearling sales for quality horses they could buy and hopefully improve upon to re-sell as 2-year-olds, Ciaran Dunne and his pinhooking partners fell in love with a striking son of leading sire , exited the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga sale ring unsold on a final bid of $625,000, Dunne secured the colt privately and now has him entered as Hip 90 in the March 1 Fasig-Tipton Gulfstream sale. Conducted in the Based on his RNA price, Fiftyshadesoftapit leads the list of horses previously sold or bought back that are cataloged for the auction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blood Horse.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 54 min Just call me Abe 3 259,068
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 hr North Mountain 159,588
Tiffany dawn Fri Cena 1
donna moore in trouble?? Feb 22 Justwondering 1
trump drain swamp now Feb 21 new president needed 1
Connie simpson Feb 20 Angie 4
Loretta Morgan Feb 20 Crazy people 3
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,117 • Total comments across all topics: 279,154,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC