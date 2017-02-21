Tapits Dominate Fasig-Tipton Pinhook Prospects
When shopping the 2016 yearling sales for quality horses they could buy and hopefully improve upon to re-sell as 2-year-olds, Ciaran Dunne and his pinhooking partners fell in love with a striking son of leading sire , exited the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga sale ring unsold on a final bid of $625,000, Dunne secured the colt privately and now has him entered as Hip 90 in the March 1 Fasig-Tipton Gulfstream sale. Conducted in the Based on his RNA price, Fiftyshadesoftapit leads the list of horses previously sold or bought back that are cataloged for the auction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Blood Horse.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|54 min
|Just call me Abe 3
|259,068
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|North Mountain
|159,588
|Tiffany dawn
|Fri
|Cena
|1
|donna moore in trouble??
|Feb 22
|Justwondering
|1
|trump drain swamp now
|Feb 21
|new president needed
|1
|Connie simpson
|Feb 20
|Angie
|4
|Loretta Morgan
|Feb 20
|Crazy people
|3
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC