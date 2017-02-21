Supporters, Protestors Greet McConnell In Kentucky
Senator Mitch McConnell stopped in Anderson County Tuesday to give a speech. The speech at the American Legion was one of many stops at he holds town hall meetings across the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|7 min
|Betty
|159,481
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|8 min
|Pete
|259,142
|trump drain swamp now
|3 hr
|new president needed
|1
|Connie simpson
|Mon
|Angie
|4
|Loretta Morgan
|Mon
|Crazy people
|3
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|Feb 18
|Charleston Harvey
|610
|Living in Kentucky (Jul '06)
|Feb 15
|SNJ
|11,003
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC