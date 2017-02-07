Students participate in all-festival choir
Photo submitted Members of the Harlan County High School Choir recently participated in the Southeastern Kentucky Music Association's All-Festival Choir in London. The students auditioned to receive the honor of performing in the all-festival choir.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Harlan Daily Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|5 min
|NotSoDivineMsM
|258,527
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|40 min
|CriminalForever
|158,899
|West Carter High school...
|18 hr
|Curious
|2
|Kentucky urged to raise cigarette tax (Nov '08)
|Feb 3
|Jhon
|167
|Loretta Morgan
|Jan 31
|Concerned
|2
|Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08)
|Jan 29
|Clark
|354
|Pain Clinic
|Jan 27
|Michelle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC