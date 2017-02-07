String quartet brings chamber music t...

String quartet brings chamber music to the Keys

Violinists Misha Vitenson and Tomas Cotik, violist Michael Klotz and cellist Jason Calloway headline when the Amernet String Quartet comes to the Keys through the Florida Keys Concert Assocation. The ensemble is in residence at Florida International University in Miami.

