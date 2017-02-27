Statewide tornado drill rescheduled b...

Statewide tornado drill rescheduled because of severe weather threat

The prediction of severe weather has forced the rescheduling of Kentucky's statewide tornado drill. Governor Matt Bevin signed a proclamation declaring March 1-7 as Severe Weather Awareness Week in the Bluegrass.

