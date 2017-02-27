St. E, UK to open regional medical school at NKU
St. E, UK to open regional medical school at NKU UC will dwarf it, but the new medical program could ease the shortage in a state that needs doctors. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2mvZfzl HIGHLAND HEIGHTS - In a development that could shift the medical and education landscape in Greater Cincinnati, St. Elizabeth Healthcare and the University of Kentucky announced Monday they will open a regional medical school in 2019 at Northern Kentucky University.
