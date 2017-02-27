St. E, UK to open regional medical sc...

St. E, UK to open regional medical school at NKU

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS - In a development that could shift the medical and education landscape in Greater Cincinnati, St. Elizabeth Healthcare and the University of Kentucky announced Monday they will open a regional medical school in 2019 at Northern Kentucky University.

