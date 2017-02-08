Son pleads guilty, mentally ill to st...

Son pleads guilty, mentally ill to stabbing father at church

A Kentucky man who told police he was "moved by the message" before stabbing his father at a church service has pleaded guilty but mentally ill. The Bowling Green Daily News reports 21-year-old Ethan Andrew Buckley entered the plea to a first-degree assault charge on Monday.

