Son pleads guilty, mentally ill to stabbing father at church
A Kentucky man who told police he was "moved by the message" before stabbing his father at a church service has pleaded guilty but mentally ill. The Bowling Green Daily News reports 21-year-old Ethan Andrew Buckley entered the plea to a first-degree assault charge on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Ms Sassy
|258,715
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|7 hr
|FiddleDeeDee
|158,934
|West Carter High school...
|Tue
|Curious
|2
|Kentucky urged to raise cigarette tax (Nov '08)
|Feb 3
|Jhon
|167
|Loretta Morgan
|Jan 31
|Concerned
|2
|Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08)
|Jan 29
|Clark
|354
|Pain Clinic
|Jan 27
|Michelle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC