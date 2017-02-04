Slain Yuba City Soldier Shadow McClaine Returns Home
Slain soldier Shadow McClaine's remains were flown home to Sacramento late Friday night, where her family received a military escort to bring her back home to Yuba City. Dozens of men and women in uniform, from the military and local law enforcement agencies stood guard over McClaine's casket, draped with an American flag.
