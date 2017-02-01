SKCTC to host nursing pre-admission c...

SKCTC to host nursing pre-admission conferences

Have you ever considered a career in nursing? Want to learn more but not sure where to start? Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College will be hosting several nursing pre-admission conferences that will help answer any questions you may have. Choose from three available dates including Feb. 2 at 4 p.m., Pineville campus, room 142; Feb. 7 at 4 p.m., Cumberland campus, Falkenstine Hall, room 418-419; and Feb. 9 at 4 p.m., Falkenstine Hall, room 418-419.

